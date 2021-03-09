Fairline Squadron 68 yacht tour: Inside Fairline’s fabulous flybridge flagship

The Squadron 68 is the largest boat that British yard Fairline Yachts currently builds and it sure is a sight to behold...

In this video, filmed at the most recent Cannes Yachting Festival, Nick takes us aboard and shows us all the key areas of the Fairline Squadron 68, from the aft crew cabin to the spacious foredeck.

Superyacht designer Alberto Mancini was heavily involved in the development of this yacht and his influence can be seen in the subtle dark accents in the cockpit overhang and the effortlessly stylish helm station.

The Squadron 68 is offered in a range of configurations, as Nick explains, but this particular model was built with a galley-aft layout on the main deck and three cabins plus a day heads down below.

But the real star of the show is the flybridge, where there’s copious amounts of seating and a clever slatted hardtop that provides plenty of welcome shade from the fierce Côte d’Azur heat.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 69′ 3″ (21.12m)

Beam: 17′ 2″ (5.23m)

Draught: 5′ 1″ (1.57m)

Displacement (dry): 40,000kg (88,185lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,029 gallons (4,680 litres)

Water capacity: 237 gallons (1,080 litres)

Engines: Twin 1,150hp Caterpillar C18 engines

Top speed: 30 knots

Cruising speed: 20 knots

CE classification: B for 16 people

Price: £1,700,000