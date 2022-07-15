Fleming 65 yacht tour: 60,000nm at sea? No problem for this classy $4m trawler

Jack Haines takes us on a full tour of the Fleming 65, a refined trawler-style yacht that has serious offshore cruising pedigree…

It’s not a brand new model, in fact they started building them back in 2005, but the Fleming 65 is a very interesting boat nonetheless.

Tony Fleming, the man behind these boats, has taken hull number one on a cruise of over 60,000 miles, which perfectly demonstrates exactly what these ocean bashers are all about.

In this video, Jack Haines takes us on a full yacht tour of a Fleming 65 that’s been equipped with a pair of 405hp Cummins diesel engines and a 1,700 gallon fuel tank, giving it a cruising range of more than 2,500nm.

Our tour starts in the cockpit where a pair of sliding doors grant access to the saloon, which sports a very traditional design and layout.

Practical features can be found throughout this boat, including an overhead rail that runs all the way forward until you meet the bannisters, so you’ve always got something to grab onto in a rough seaway.

There are a couple of different saloon layouts available, but whatever you go for Fleming will also fit a hugely practical kitchen with a breakfast bar, twin sinks, a dishwasher, a four-burner induction hob and an American-style full-height fridge freezer.

Enjoy the tour…

Fleming 65 specifications

LOA: 70’10” (21.6 m)

Beam: 18’8” (5.7 m)

Draft: 5′ (1.52 m)

Displacement (light): 102,698 lbs (46,583 kg)

Fuel capacity: 1,700 US gals (6,435 l)

Water capacity: 400 US gals (1,514 l)

Engines: Twin 405hp Cummins

Top speed: 18 knots (with larger 800hp MAN engines)

Cruising range: 2,500nm @ 10 knots

Price: $4million (ex. VAT)