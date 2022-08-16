Galia 700 Sundeck yacht tour: Inside a £60,000 Polish starter boat

We get regular requests for reviews of smaller budget boats and this yacht tour delivers exactly that. The Galia 700 Sundeck has a starting price of just £60,000…

Galia is the sister brand of Galeon and this outboard-powered range of boats runs up to 7.7m. This Galia 700 is the 7m option and you can have it in a couple of different layouts. This is the Galia 700 Sundeck version, but you can also have it as a bow rider and there’s an extended cabin version as well.

Prices start from just over £60,000, but this boat here with a 200hp Suzuki turnkey package – which means it’s got a chartplotter, a bow thruster, a sea toilet and shore power – is £80,000 ready to go.

The Galia 700 Sundeck is a really usable little package. What’s nice is that this dinette here is sunken down, so you get a bit of protection from the windscreen, so if you’re bow on the wind when you’re at anchor for example, you have a bit of protection.

Both of these seats swivel round so they can meet this dinette table, and this section here flips up so you have an aft-facing chaise longue.

Moving inside and the woodwork is not all that different to what you get in one of the bigger Galeon flybridge or sportscruiser ranges – you get a proper table and some really nice upholstery.

Enjoy the tour…

Galia 700 Sundeck specifications

LOA: 22ft 10in / 6.97m

Beam: 8ft 4in / 2.55m

Draft: 1ft 10in / 0.55m

Displacement (light): 1,800kgs / 3,968lbs

Fuel capacity: 300L / 80 US gal

Water capacity: 150L / 40 US gal

Engines: Outboard up to twin 175hp

RCD category: C for 8 people

Starting price: £60,000

Price as shown: £80,000