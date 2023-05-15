Grandezza 30 CA yacht tour: The compact cruiser that’s easy to love

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Grandezza 30 CA, which was making its global debut...

The Grandezza 30 CA was one of Boot Düsseldorf’s most hotly anticipated boats – not least because of the marker laid down by its big sister, the Grandezza 37 CA. When that larger boat first arrived three years ago, it delivered something different.

The brand’s OC models already provided an attractive mix of saloon shelter and aft openness, but the CA line brought with it a fully enclosed wheelhouse for a whole new level of four-season flexibility.

And while the new Grandezza 30 CA is obviously smaller than the award-winning 37, it does a great job of mitigating that disadvantage. For a start, it uses raised side decks to help increase internal volume.

Those side decks are certainly quite narrow to help maximise space in the wheelhouse, but freedom of movement is cleverly preserved thanks to hazard-free single-level walkways with side-mounted rails and cleats.

At the aft end, the use of concertina (rather than sliding) doors helps bring the fold-out saloon table into easy union with the external seating zone. And when you’re in the wheelhouse itself, one-piece side windows plunge right down to side-deck level, giving superb light and views whether you’re seated or standing.

The cabins look very well designed too. The transverse mid cabin is attractively proportioned, with more excellent light and views, plus a changing area beneath the helm console.

The owner’s cabin is equally bright and while neither offers much in the way of hanging storage, the scale of the fore-and-aft heads and shower certainly help soften the blow.

In short, if you want a compact cruiser you can enjoy as much at a winter marina as a summer anchorage (and you can’t quite stretch to the 37), the new Grandezza 30 CA will prove very easy to love.

Enjoy the tour…

Grandezza 30 CA specifications

LOA: 30ft 10in (9.40m)

Beam: 9ft 10in (2.99m)

Engines: Single Volvo Penta D6 380

Top speed: 40 knots

Price: €368,186