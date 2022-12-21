Pardo GT52 yacht tour: The world’s most stylish all-weather cruiser?

Reporting from the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Pardo GT52, which was making its global debut.



There’s something wonderfully Italian about the Pardo GT52, Pardo’s take on an all-weather wheelhouse craft. Rather than sacrificing style in favour of a big pilothouse with full walkaround decks, it has done pretty much the opposite and produced an exceptionally cool-looking 52ft Coupé that puts style front and centre.

With its long flat foredeck devoid of permanent guardrails (plug-in carbon fibre stanchions and rope rails are preferred) and a relatively short, low-profile wheelhouse, it looks every bit as cool as the Pardo 50 open walkaround whose hull it shares.

With the option of a galley-up or galley-down layout and two or three guest cabins, plus a small crew cabin, you can tune the boat to suit your needs.

The show boat had the galley-down layout with two cabins, including a lovely offset forward owner’s suite. It was unquestionably one of the best looking boats at the 2022 Cannes Boat Show and with big IPS diesels, it would make a superb Med cruiser you could use all year round.

A key element of the new Pardo GT52 ‘crossover’ design is its ability to deliver a more sociable boating experience thanks to the natural continuity of its interior and exterior spaces.

It features a trio of aft windows that can be hinged upwards to integrate the internal saloon with the aft cockpit. That cockpit is well used with a pair of aft-facing seats that connect with the alfresco dining table without obstructing the walkaround deck.

And the new boat’s architecture also enables you to tailor the internal arrangement to your needs. If you choose the galley-up layout, you can spec the portside of the lower deck with a lounge area or an additional bunk cabin for six-berth cruising.

If you pick the galley-down option, you get a more substantial main deck dinette, plus a better equipped kitchen with plenty of work space for uprated off-season practicality.

Having launched the brand with a range of open walkaround sportscruisers before branching off into the cruising market with its Endurance 60, Pardo is now splitting the difference with this new Pardo GT52.

Article continues below…

Based on the hull of the open Pardo 50 but with a longer bathing platform and the IPS engines shifted aft to free up space forward, the Pardo GT52 is a crossover between a hardtop sportscruiser and a sturdy sports utility vessel.

The end result is prettier than you’d think, with Pardo’s trademark reverse bow and a long flush foredeck contrasting nicely with the forward-raked wheelhouse.

The aim was to give buyers more space and comfort than the Open range but without sacrificing performance. We’ll have to wait for a sea trial to see if they’ve achieved the latter but they’ve certainly succeeded in the former.

The owner’s suite is forward, with an offset bed, and the twin guest cabin and day heads are to starboard. Unusually for a boat this size, there’s also a small single crew cabin.

Pardo GT52 specification

LOA: 54ft 6in (16.58m)

Beam: 16ft 3in (4.96m)

Fuel capacity: 2,000 litres

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 650 – 800

Starting price: €1,017,450 (ex. VAT)