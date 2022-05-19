Silver Arrow 460GT yacht tour: The €2.9m Mercedes supercar of the seas

At the recent 2022 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to tour the Mercedes-designed Silver Arrow 460GT.

The Silver Arrow 460GT was launched in 2016, so we’ve been waiting a long time to get on board this Mercedes-Benz designed speedboat, but it was well worth the wait.

Silver Arrows Marine is based in the UK, but the Arrow 460GT is built in Finland at Baltic Yachts using a lightweight material called Sprint, which is quieter and more forgiving than carbon fibre.

The first thing you notice before you even step on board is the very curvaceous transom and sprawling cockpit, which is accessed via a telescopic passarelle.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, there’s also a telescopic bathing platform, with a built-in bathing ladder as well.

To live up to the Mercedes-Benz name, it has to perform, and to that end, Silver Arrows Marine has fitted a pair of Yanmar 460hp shaft-drive engines, which give a top speed of 33 knots.

Article continues below…

They offer a more powerful twin 560hp version, which pushes the needle even further to top speed of 38 knots.

The Silver Arrow 460GT goes from interesting to remarkable when you move down the three glass steps into the interior, which is surrounded by a forward glass panel that can lift up on electronic struts to let fresh air and natural light in.

However, that’s not all, as it can be closed off and turned into a double bed, giving overnight accommodation should you desire.

You could spend a lifetime just learning all the different features and elements of this boat, from the hidden toilet to the pop-up cleats on the foredeck.

Enjoy the tour..

Silver Arrow 460GT specifications

LOA: 14.17m / 46ft 6in

Beam: 3.97m / 13ft 3in

Draft (loaded, inc. propellers): 0.98m / 3ft 1in

Displacement (inc. half load & crew): 13,000kg / 28,660lbs

Fuel capacity: 910L / 200 US gal

Water capacity: 285L/ 62 US gal

Engines: Twin 460-560hp Yanmar diesel

Top speed: 38 knots

Cruising speed: 28 knots

RCD category: B for 10 people

Design: Mercedes-Benz Group

Builder: Silver Arrows Marine

Price: €2,900,000 (ex. VAT)