Optima E10 yacht tour: Revolutionary electric boat with 200-mile range

We recently got the chance to take a tour of the Optima E10 prototype at Ocean Village Marina and we were not disappointed. This groundbreaking all-electric boat boasts a range of unique features, setting it apart from the rest of the market.

One of the most striking elements of the Optima E10 is its hull shape. This stabilised monohull design features a slender central hull flanked by even thinner external ones, creating tunnels underneath.

This design enhances efficiency by reducing drag, allowing the boat to achieve fast displacement speeds of approximately 14 to 15 knots. The external riggers also contribute to the boat’s stability, ensuring a comfortable and smooth ride.

Measuring 10m in length (around 33 ft), the Optima E10 is powered solely by electricity. It does not feature a hybrid drive or combustion engine, thus maximising its efficiency. The boat is equipped with two 63kWh Kriesel batteries and a 40kW electric motor from Rad propulsion, equivalent to approximately 54hp.

With this setup, the Optima E10 can cruise comfortably at 10 to 12 knots, with a top speed of 14 to 15 knots. At slower speeds, the boat becomes even more efficient, offering a theoretical cruising range of up to 200 nautical miles at around six knots. Higher speeds of eight to nine knots can still achieve a range of approximately 100 miles, while maximum speed will yield around 50 to 60 miles of range.

Despite its trimaran hull design, the Optima E10 has a width of approximately 3.5m (11ft 6in), making it suitable for conventional berths. The spacious cockpit features a sunbed and ample seating, with storage compartments throughout the boat for convenience.

The prototype includes one cabin with an electric toilet, while a small galley and wet bar with a fridge and two-burner stove are located on the starboard side.

The current prototype is not the final production version; the company plans to refine the boat further. The expected price for the full-production model with twin 63kWh batteries is around £400,000, However, a single-battery version may be available at a lower price point, albeit with reduced cruising range.

The Optima E10 represents a unique offering in the electric boat market, bridging the gap between smaller, shorter-range sports boats and larger multi-hull catamarans. Its focus on comfort, a spacious cockpit, and a substantial cruising range sets it apart.

Enjoy the tour…

Optima E10 specifications

LOA: 36ft 1in / 11m

Beam: 11ft 6in / 3.5m

Power: 40kW Rad Propulsion electric motor

Batteries: 120kWh Kriesel

Top speed: 15 knots

Cruising range: 200 nautical miles @ 6 knots

Starting price: £400,000