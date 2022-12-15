Pearl 72 full tour: Access all areas of this brand new designer yacht

Reporting from the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, US correspondent Elliott Maurice takes us on a full tour of the Pearl 72, which was making its global debut.

Having made its debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, the all-new Pearl 72 has taken its place between the popular Pearl 62 and the more luxurious Pearl 80.

As expected, the creative credits go to the usual design duo of Dixon Yacht Design for the hull, exterior and layout, and Kelly Hoppen for the interior styling, finishes and colour schemes.

To keep things simple, she has split these into three different looks for customers to pick from – Indulgence, Modern and Luxury.

The key highlights of the layout include a fantastically bright main saloon with an elegant aft lounge, a loft-style island galley amidships and a big dinette beneath the windscreen. There’s also a two-seat lower helm to starboard.

Down below, four ensuite cabins immediately differentiate this model from its obvious competitors. Two are described by Pearl Yachts as potential owners’ cabins – one forward with its own staircase that dives down beneath the windscreen and another full-beam affair amidships.

But in our opinion, the forward cabin, with its extra privacy, bigger footprint, higher ceilings and generous windows, is the more impressive of the two.

In addition to a transverse double guest cabin to port and a twin to starboard whose ensuite doubles as a day-head, there’s also an amidships crew cabin for two, plus a whopping aft tender garage that’s big enough to swallow a Williams 345, a Seadoo Spark and a Seabob.

There’s also a huge flybridge with a sturdy hardtop and various sunroof options, plus outdoor lounging spaces in the cockpit and on the foredeck terrace.

Like the rest of the range, the Pearl 72 is a full planing model and it comes with one of three V-drive options – either twin 1,400hp or 1,550hp V12 MANs or 1,622hp 1 MTUs for a working range of around 250nm at a fast cruise of 25 knots.

You can also choose to stabilise this model with either a Seakeeper 18 or Sleipner Vector Fins (or both). Basic tax-free prices run from £2.43 million for the less powerful engines and from £2.48 million for the bigger ones, but with a full set of typical ‘Med spec’ options, you can expect to pay more like £3.2 million.

Five have been sold to date – all with the bigger engines and all with the high-gloss black and grey satin veneers of the Indulgence package.

Pearl 72 specification

LOA: 72ft 2ins (22m)

Beam: 18ft 10ins (5.75m)

Engines: 2 x 1,400hp MAN V12

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: £2.6 million (approx)