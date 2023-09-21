Pershing GTX116 yacht tour: Inside a brand new 6,000hp luxury super cruiser

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Pershing GTX116, which was making its global debut...

The Italian yard’s most radical new boat in years, the Pershing GTX116 is best classified as a sportfly, although the futuristic styling and unusual layout suggest a crossover label may be more appropriate.

The GTX116 certainly has a very different look to the 50-knot sportscruisers we’re used to seeing from Pershing, with a near vertical windscreen positioned much further forward than usual and a snub-nosed bow like the flagship Pershing 140.

The stern is also quite different with a trio of terraces that cascade down to sea level culminating in a pair of transom doors that swing up and out to create a beach club effect. This cab-forward design frees up space for a much more even split between indoor and outdoor entertaining zones.

The main deck cockpit is almost as long as the saloon, with room for an aft-facing sofa and chairs, a ten-person dining table and a cocktail bar with stools.

The Pershing GTX116 also features an unusual asymmetric layout. Although the open plan saloon is zoned conventionally with a lounge aft, galley and dining area amidships, and bridge forward – the whole area is offset to starboard so that it takes in the space usually reserved for the side deck.

This makes it wider than would otherwise be the case and avoids the corridor-like feel some long, thin performance boats suffer from. There’s also an optional fold-down terrace on the port side which connects to the saloon with the aid of a sliding glass side door to create another indoor/outdoor lounge area.

Two smaller side doors on either side of the bridge give access to the bow cockpit where a pair of big sunbeds flank an optional circular spa pool. The lower-deck accommodation consists of four or five ensuite cabins for up to 10 guests. The full-beam owner’s cabin is amidships and features twin ensuite shower-rooms.

The other guest cabins have inward-facing transverse beds – two doubles and two slightly smaller twin-bed cabins – or the fourth can be specified as a lower dinette. Plus there’s crew space for five in three ensuite cabins forward.

Although the Pershing GTX116 is a voluminous boat with 125m² of living space, it’s still a Pershing so power options are prodigious. The standard set up is triple 1,800hp MANs on KaMeWa waterjets, only the outer two of which steer, but these can be uprated to 2,000hp MANs, which was the option chosen by the owner of hull no1.

The preliminary quoted top speeds are 32.5 or 35.5 knots respectively, with a range of around 400nm at a cruising speed of 25 knots.

Following her launch in February 2023, Pershing GTX116 hull no1 was named Caffeine by her American owner.

“I spent years searching for a yacht that’s perfect for Miami but could never find one,” he added. “Now my ideal model is finally a reality thanks to Pershing GTX116.

“Five suites, a sunroof on the upper deck, a huge Jacuzzi, plenty of space for the crew, a large garage for tenders, and the best silver paintwork of all time. Not only beauty and comfort, but also the quality and safety that only a Pershing can provide.”

Prices have not yet been released. More GTX fast-cruisers are expected to join the range in the coming years spanning sizes from 80-130ft (24-40m).

Pershing GTX116 specifications

LOA: 114ft 10in / 35m

Beam: 25ft 3in / 7.7m

Draft: 4ft 9in / 1.45m

Power: Triple 2,000hp MAN V12

Top speed: 35.5 knots

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Range: 400nm

Price: Available on application