Pershing 140 yacht tour: Inside a 10,400hp, 38-knot monster superyacht

Join MBY’s Jack Haines on a full tour of the Pershing 140 superyacht, which has to be seen to be believed…

142ft long, 28ft wide, displacing 250 tonnes with a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres and 10,400hp on tap – the Pershing 140 makes for a truly exceptional collection of numbers.

In this video, filmed back in 2020 Jack Haines takes us on board this remarkable Italian aluminium superyacht.

Our tour starts in the raised cockpit, which includes a huge sun pad behind the freestanding furniture, then the dinette table is sunk down by three steps to provide privacy from prying eyes on the quayside.

The saloon design is completely bespoke – Pershing will even work with exterior designers if you want – but in this instance, the owner chose to create a backlit wall feature from shards of aluminium that were shaved off during the construction of the hull.

The owner’s cabin is situated forward on the main deck and it’s a very impressive space with a walk-in wardrobe and a full-beam bathroom, complete with a circular spa pool.

Four further guest cabins are situated on the lower deck, but it’s out on deck where the star features really start to stack up, from the foredeck hot tub with its clam shell-style covering, to the sprawling sundeck with its array of freestanding furniture. And that’s without even mentioning the beach club!

Enjoy the tour…

Pershing 140 specifications

LOA: 142ft / 42.28m

Beam: 28ft / 8.53m

Displacement: 250,000kgs / 551,155lbs

Engines: 4x 2,600hp MTU

Fuel capacity: 30,000 litres

Top speed: 38 knots / 44mph

Cruising range: 1,500nm @ 10 knots

Price: Available on application