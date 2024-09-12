Princess S65 sea trial and tour: £2M Sportsfly ticks all the boxes

There will be a pair of Princess world premieres at Cannes Boat Show in the form of the Princess S65 and Princess S80. But Alex Smith has already taken the S65 out for a spin

The Princess S65 is an impressive luxury yacht, designed to offer a more accessible version of the larger Princess S72 while maintaining many of its key features. It’s a boat that balances luxury, performance, and practicality, making it ideal for owners looking for something more affordable or manageable without sacrificing comfort and style.

Starting at the exterior, the S65 features a sleek design with notable engineering. The yacht’s tender garage offers ample space for storing watercraft and equipment, making it easy to enjoy various water activities. The bulkheads are thoughtfully constructed, offering a sturdy structure while keeping noise and vibrations to a minimum, ensuring a peaceful experience onboard.

The deck layout is spacious, with an aft seating area that can comfortably accommodate up to 10 people, making it a great spot for entertaining guests. The flybridge offers an ideal space for alfresco dining, complete with sunpads and an electric barbecue, perfect for relaxing while enjoying the sea views.

Moving inside, the yacht impresses with its well-utilized space. The main saloon features large windows, flooding the area with natural light, creating an open, airy feel. The seating is versatile, with configurable furniture that enhances both comfort and functionality.

An optional seat can be added, seamlessly integrated without obstructing the space. The flybridge helm area offers exceptional views and comfortable seating, with clever storage solutions like a cool box and integrated lockers for added convenience.

Below deck, the S65 boasts four cabins, comfortably sleeping eight guests. The master cabin is a full-beam marvel, offering plenty of headroom and storage space. The VIP cabin forward is equally impressive, with high-level storage and a raised bed that adds an extra layer of sophistication.

The twin and bunk cabins provide excellent accommodation options, perfect for family or guests. Though slightly smaller than the S72, the cabins are cleverly designed to maximize space, and the en-suite bathrooms offer high-end finishes with separate showers and ample natural light.

The engine room on the S65 is compact yet highly functional, housing two powerful MAN V12 engines that offer impressive performance. The engineering spaces are well-thought-out, providing easy access for maintenance while minimizing noise and heat transfer to the living areas. A SeaKeeper gyro ensures stability, making cruising smooth and comfortable even in rough seas.

In summary, the Princess S65 is a well-balanced yacht, delivering luxury and performance in a slightly smaller and more affordable package than the S72. It’s perfect for those who desire a high-end yachting experience without the complexities or cost of managing a larger vessel. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly cruiser or an entertainment space for hosting guests, the S65 offers a versatile and enjoyable experience on the water.

Princess S65 specifications

LOA: 67ft 7in (29.61m)

BEAM: 15ft 9in (5.09m)

ENGINES: MAN V12 1400s

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: from £3.852M ex VAT

