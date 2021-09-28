Princess V52 yacht tour: Is this sportscruiser the ultimate two-cabin boat?

Boats over 50ft can fit three or even four cabins in if you really want, but this Princess V52 shows that sometimes less can be more...

In this video, Nick shows us around a particularly well kept 2012 Princess V52 that sticks with a two-cabin configuration, giving the layout plenty of room to breathe.

The result is a very spacious sportscruiser with a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships and a pair of scissor twin berths in the bow, both of which get their own en-suite.

There was an option for a small crew cabin back aft, but this particular owner preferred to save that space for lazarette storage.

The emphasis on quality and space can be seen in the saloon too, where the folding table was fitted with a hydraulic leg, so that it can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button.

Sure, there are many cheaper ways to get yourself a two-cabin cruiser, but there aren’t many finer options on the market than this.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess V52 specification

LOA: 55ft 7in (16.64m)

Beam: 15ft 7in (4.45m)

Engines: Twin 715hp Caterpillar C12

Top speed: 36 knots

Built: 2012

Price: £495,000