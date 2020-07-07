Princess V50 yacht tour: See inside this fabulous 50ft sportscruiser

Despite the sleek and elegant styling that wouldn’t look out of place in the Med, the deck saloon layout of the Princess V50 makes it an ideal choice for the UK as well.

Stepping aboard the Princess V50, you’re immediately aware that you’re on a Princess yacht – everything feels chunkier and more substantial than average, from the grab rails and the cleats to the beautifully laid teak decking.

In this video, filmed at Swanwick Marina, Nick Burnham shows us around a 2018 deck saloon version of the Princess V50, which is a very versatile package indeed.

The cockpit and the foredeck give you a choice of deck spaces for relaxing in the sun, while the high-low bathing platform allows easy access to the water, but it is the climate-controlled deck saloon that makes this a great boat for year-round use.

The interior design features light oak cabinetry for a thoroughly modern finish, and this particular Princess V50 has been fitted out with all the mod cons you could ask for, including a pop-up TV, a built-in stereo system, ceramic hob and a full-height fridge-freezer.

A three-cabin version of the Princess V50 is available, but this one includes two en-suite cabins and a lower dinette where the third cabin would be – giving plenty of space for two couples or a family of four.

All in all, it’s a class act – enjoy the tour..

Specification

LOA: 50ft 1in (15.27m)

Beam: 13 ft 5 in (4.11 m)

Draft: 3ft 9in (1.14m)

Displacement (approx): 14,200kg (31,300lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,325l (291 gal)

Water capacity: 408l (90 gal)

Engines: Twin 435hp Volvo Penta IPS 600

Top speed: 34 knots

Cruising range: 300nm+

Built: 2018

Location: Swanwick

Price: £749,000