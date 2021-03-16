Princess V55 yacht tour: Practically perfect in every way?

The Princess V55 was launched back in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim, but what is all the fuss about? Nick takes us on board…

It’s hard to remember a yacht that had such a positive reception when it launched as the Princess V55.

Sitting right in the middle of the Plymouth yard’s sportscruiser range, it was lauded from all quarters for its balance of supercar styling and seafaring practicality.

In this video, shot at the last Southampton Boat Show, Nick Burnham takes us around and shows off some of the Princess V55’s party pieces.

First up is the flexible cockpit bulkhead, which can be completely removed via sliding doors, folding windows and an impressive hydraulic mechanism.

Nick also lingers over the main-deck television, showing how it can pop up from the sideboard and rotate through 180-degrees to allow for al fresco viewing.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 58ft 5in (17.81m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Draft: 4ft 7in (1.40m)

Displacement: 31,194kg (68,771lbs)

Fuel capacity: 484 gal (2,200l)

Water capacity: 121 gal (550l)

Engines: Twin 1,000hp Volvo D13

Top speed: 37 knots

Price: £1,100,000