Princess X95 yacht tour: Inside this game-changing Superfly design

When Princess Yachts launched the X95 back in 2019 it was a radical departure for the Plymouth Yard, but three years on, it has spawned an impressive 15 hulls. Jack Haines takes us on board…

Say what you like about the Princess X95 (and this controversial design has certainly not been without its detractors), but you can’t argue that it’s been popular.

Three years since its launch, Princess Yachts has sold 15 of these Superfly yachts and launched a smaller version, the Princess X80 – so it very much seems like this design is here to stay.

But what makes it so popular? At the recent Royal William Yard takeover we took the chance to take a full tour of the latest Princess X95 to be launched by the yard.

Stepping on the bathing platform, the first thing you notice is the massive Opacmare Transformer, which can store a William 505 Jet Tender.

Moving forward and the transom is a very flexible space, which Princess can fit out as a beach club, a jetski garage, or you can just use it as a vast storage locker, as this particular owner has chosen to do.

But of course it’s the interior where you really see the benefit of the Princess X95’s widebody design, with a main-deck owner’s suite and a vast skylounge, boasting 360-degree views.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess X95 specification

LOA: 95ft 6in (29.10m)

Beam: 22ft 3in (6.77m)

Draught: 6ft 0in (2.01m)

Displacement (loaded): 118 tonnes

Engines: Twin 1,900hp MAN V12 diesel

Fuel capacity: 13,400 litres

Water capacity: 1,800 litres

Top speed: 23.7 knots

Range at 18.6 knots: 448nm

Range at 10.6 knots : 2,193nm

RCD category: B for 20 people

Design: Olesinski/Princess/Pininfarina