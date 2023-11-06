Ryds 735 VI yacht tour: 48-knot Nordic weekender for just £85,000!

Reporting from the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Ryds 735 VI, which was making its UK debut...

When you see it in the flesh, it’s clear that the new flagship of the Ryds fleet delivers quality way out of proportion to its price.

Designed and built in Sweden, the “VI” part of the name stands for vacuum infusion and it enables them to create strong, lightweight boats with an impressive calibre of finish.

Available with inboard or outboard propulsion, the Ryds 735 VI uses a neatly conceived walkaround layout, with a clever cockpit featuring two reversible benches, plus a pair of angled fold-up seats so you can accommodate six people in here while retaining easy access fore and aft.

Further forward, the raised sun deck is equally intelligent. It uses exactly the same cushions that create your double berth below, so a single set is adequate both for sleeping at night and for sunbathing during the day.

That helps reduce weight, cost and clutter – and because there’s a compact wet bar tucked away beneath the helm bench, the cuddy has room for a separate heads compartment as well as a generous bed.

Enjoy the tour…

Ryds 735 VI specifications

LOA: 23ft 6in (7.2m)

Beam: 8ft 5in (2.58m)

Engines: Single 250hp Yahama V6 outboard

Top speed: 48 knots

Starting price: £85,000 (inc. VAT)