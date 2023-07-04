Sanlorenzo SX76 yacht tour: Inside a €5.6m Italian crossover yacht

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sanlorenzo SX76...

The Sanlorenzo SX76 certainly stood out at this year’s Palma Boat Show, showcasing its unique semi-explorer style and impressive deck space. Priced at approximately €5.6 million euros (ex. VAT) for a fully equipped model, the SX76 offers a customisable interior and a range of options to suit individual preferences.

Designed to maximise outdoor enjoyment and embrace the Mediterranean weather, the SX76 features a spacious beach club area. This area serves as a versatile space for entertaining and also provides storage for a tender, which can be accommodated by a large central platform. A concealed crane within a side unit allows for easy launching of the tender and jet ski.

The beach club offers additional features, such as a central platform that lowers to offer easy water access. Safety measures, such as poles on each side, prevent accidental falls into the water. The yacht also boasts several storage compartments for watersports equipment, including paddle boards, and a deck shower for washing off after a swim.

Moving to the upper level, a long flybridge overhang provides ample shade, while storage areas and a second helm station add convenience and functionality. The IPS-driven yacht offers joystick control for easy manoeuvring, eliminating the need for separate throttles.

The saloon seamlessly integrates with the outside cockpit area, creating one vast versatile entertaining space. The saloon features freestanding furniture that can be rearranged to suit personal preferences, and the space is well-appointed, including a discreetly stored television that slides out sideways from behind a panel.

The lower deck accommodates the owner’s cabin, featuring a full-beam design with large opening ports for abundant natural light and great views out to sea. The cabin includes a television that’s hidden behind a mirror, a private bathroom with a separate shower, and ample storage options.

Two additional twin cabins with ensuite bathrooms provide comfortable accommodations for your guests.

The Sanlorenzo SX76 impresses with its solid construction, luxurious finishes, and attention to detail. Its distinctive design elements, such as the forward-sloped windscreens and cutaway bulwarks, contribute to its semi-explorer style while offering unobstructed views from the saloon and foredeck.

Enjoy the tour…

Sanlorenzo SX76 specifications

LOA: 77ft 9in / 23.75m

Beam: 21ft 7in / 6.6m

Engine: 2x Volvo Penta IPS1200

Top speed: 20 knots

Fuel capacity: 4,350L

Starting price: €5.6million (ex. VAT)