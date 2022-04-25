Sea Ray Sundancer 370 OB first look: Upgraded outboard power is a game changer for this model

Reporting from the 2022 Miami Boat Show, Elliott Maurice takes us on a tour of the new 2022 Sea Ray 370 Sundancer OB.

After taking some time away from the sportscruiser sector, Sea Ray has exploded back onto the scene with the Sea Ray Sundancer 370 Outboard. A fresh new crossover with 50-knot performance, it’s more space shuttle than family sportscruiser.

By swapping the usual inboard sterndrives for outboard power (either triple 300hp or twin 600hp Mercury Verados), Sea Ray has not only boosted performance but also liberated space inside. The roomy cockpit features a U-shaped dinette big enough for eight people, a wet bar, grille and a 32in TV.

The tall windscreen and side windows of the hard top may look a touch gawky from the outside but once you’re onboard they work a treat, combining the uninterrupted views and feeling of an open boat with the protection of an enclosed one.

In conjunction with twin flush-mounted 12in MFDs, clear but stylish instrumentation and a near-perfect relationship between the seat, wheel and throttles, it adds up

to one of the best helm stations we have seen on a boat of this size.

A large door integrated into the port side of the windscreen leads forward to a deep open bow cockpit. Thanks to the high freeboard and tall side coamings, the triple sunloungers in front of the windscreen feel safe to use underway while a second small dinette further forward is the perfect spot for drinks at anchor.

The versatile area below decks is all open plan with two seating areas fore and aft that convert to double beds as well as a galley and separate shower/heads compartment.

The big petrol outboards may be off-putting for some buyers but if you can live with the fuel consumption the 370 is a compelling weekender, sportscruiser and performance boat.

Sea Ray Sundancer 370 OB specifications

LOA: 39ft 9in (12.12m)

Beam: 12ft (3.66m)

Draft (engines up): 2’7″ / 79cm

Displacement: 21,008lb / 9,529kg

Fuel capacity: 250 gal / 946L

Water capacity: 46 gal / 174L

Engines: Triple 300hp or twin 600hp Mercury outboards

Top speed: 52 knots with twin 600hp

Starting price: $950,000