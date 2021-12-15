Sealine S390 first look: Open sportscruiser to launch in spring 2022

The Hanse Group is to launch a new Sealine S390 model to plug an obvious gap in the former British brand’s Sports line-up.

Based on the same platform as the Sealine C390 Coupe, the Sealine S390 is an open sportscruiser design that slots between the entry-level S335 and the Sealine S430.

Like the rest of the range, the Sealine S390 was designed by Bill Dixon’s studio in the UK. Featuring a full-length hardtop, which provides shade for the whole cockpit, it has two opening sections that meet in the middle when open. The aft supports morph into side buttresses.

A folding aft bench that converts to a sunbed avoids the need for a separate fixed aft sunpad and frees up space ahead of it for two big wet bars and an optional transom BBQ grille over the bathing platform. There’s a second big sunpad area forward with flip-up backrests and a small bow bench.

With the standard twin 320hp Volvo Penta D4s and Duoprop sterndrives the Sealine S390 is good for a claimed top speed of 27 knots or 34 knots with the most powerful twin 380hp D4 option, although parent company Hanse Yachts admits these figures are probably over-cautious.

Down below owners can choose one of several layouts, all of which include a forward owner’s cabin, a transverse twin or triple aft, a lower dinette and a shared bathroom.

You can also opt for an inside galley here, albeit at the expense of a smaller bathroom. An optional bathing platform extension increases the LOA from 39ft 5in (11.99m) to 41ft (12.50m).

The Sealines are assembled at Hanse’s main facility in Greifswald, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, but all the lamination work is sourced from another Hanse-owned facility in Poland.

The first Sealine S390 is scheduled to launch in spring 2022 with prices starting at €344,950, excluding taxes.