Sterk 31 RC yacht tour: Inside a German-built 80-knot Axopar killer

Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf boat show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Sterk 31 RC, which was making its global debut...

A new arrival in the world of luxury day boating took the stage at the 2023 Boot Düsseldorfboat show. Sterk, a German brand, introduced its flagship model, the Sterk 31 RC, and it immediately captured our attention with its build quality and innovative features.

The brand began 18 months ago when it established a manufacturing facility in Ukraine. Unfortunately, the facility was hit by two missiles, causing extensive damage, including the destruction of moulds.

The brand regrouped and shifted its production to Germany, ensuring that the Sterk 31 RC is now 100% German-built, a rare boast on the market these days.

The Sterk 31 RC showcases a design that blends elegance with practicality. The stepped hull should deliver enhanced efficiency and speed, while the extended chines not only increase internal space but also aid in splash deflection during turns. What’s more, tntelligently designed spray rails should also provide excellent grip during high-speed manoeuvres.

Powered by twin 300hp Yamaha V6 outboard engines, this boat promises exhilarating performance, reaching speeds of up to 60 knots. Engine options range from twin 200s for a cruising speed of 38 knots to twin 450hp outboards that can push the boat to a remarkable 80 knots.

The interior of the Sterk 31 RC is equally impressive. The aft cabin configuration means guests can stretch out lengthwise, while practical touches include opening windows for ventilation and thoughtfully placed storage spaces.

Sterk’s attention to detail extends to the helm area, where the boat’s ergonomic layout ensures comfort and safety. The hardtop and wraparound screen provide protection from the elements, while the reversible seats mean you can quickly join the helm to the cockpit for socialising at anchor.

With its dedication to quality craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and distinctly German engineering, the Sterk 31 RC is positioned as a serious player in the premium day boat market.

Enjoy the tour…

Sterk 31 RC specifications

LOA: 31ft 11in / 9.73m

Beam: 9ft 10in / 2.99m

Engines: Twin 300-450hp outboards

Top speed: 60-80 knots

Fuel capacity: 530L / 140 US Gal

Price: €370,000 (inc. VAT)