Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht...

Replacing the outgoing Sunseeker 74 Sport Yacht, the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht carries new exterior glazing in the hull and superstructure as well as a new-look transom.

Changes at the stern include more symmetry, particularly as regards the stairs on either side of the hydraulic platform, and a reworked garage door, although the crew cabin for two in L-bunks still occupies the aft port corner with its own discreet door in the transom.

The furniture on the flybridge has also been redesigned so that it doesn’t protrude as much above the sportsfly’s elegant profile – a criticism noted of the earlier 74 version.

The cockpit seating has also been reworked to ease access to the starboard side-deck. Whereas the old 74 had lift-out seat and back sections, the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht gets simpler sliding sections.

However, the drop-down glazing, that so successfully turns the cockpit and saloon into a single indoor-outdoor entertainment space, has been retained in all its glory. The foredeck, side-decks and the lower-deck provision remain unchanged.

The standard layout includes three ensuite cabins. The full-beam owner’s cabin is amidships with a forward-facing bed, ensuite to starboard and a walk-in wardrobe. The VIP double is in the bow with its ensuite to starboard. Also to starboard is the third twin-bed cabin.

Like its predecessor, this model has its galley to port on the lower deck, at the foot of the stairs. The space beyond the galley can be configured either as a small breakfast dinette, an extended galley, or the space can be used for a fourth twin-bunk cabin.

As with the 74, there are two powertrains available, either twin 1,550hp or 1,900hp MANs, which deliver top speeds of 35 and 40 knots respectively. Prices for the Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht begin at £3,200,000 ex. VAT.

Sunseeker 75 Sport Yacht specifications

LOA: 23.06m / 75’8″

Beam: 5.38m / 17’8″

Draft: 1.83m / 6’0″

Displacement: 45,300kg / 99,868lbs

Fuel capacity: 4,800L / 1,268 US Gal

Water capacity: 800L / 211 US Gal

Engines: Twin MAN shaftdrives up to 3,800hp

Top speed: 40 Knots

Cruising range: 900nm @ 10 knots

CE category: A

Starting price: £3.2m (ex. VAT)