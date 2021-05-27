Sunseeker 88 Yacht tour: Access all areas of this £5.6m transformer yacht

In a very special yacht tour we visit the Sunseeker factory to get a first look at the brand new Sunseeker 88 Yacht...

The Sunseeker 88 Yacht costs from £5.6million (ex. VAT) and uses the same basic hull mould as the Sunseeker 86 but with a whole new look both to the exterior and the interior, as well as a very different layout on deck.

The exterior includes brand new hull windows and glass inset into the bulwarks that not only lighten the exterior look, they also let light through into the main deck and improve the views out to sea.

Round at the stern there is an awful lot going on too – a completely new moulding at the aft end of the boat gives the Sunseeker 88 Yacht an almost Transformer-like ability.

At the touch of a button you can change the transom from an aft-facing sunpad to a beach club or even a forward-facing sunpad at cockpit level.

The cockpit itself uses freestanding furniture for maximum flexibility – even the stools have perspex tops on so they can double up as coffee tables.

Moving inside, the layout of the Sunseeker 88 Yacht is noticeably different to the 86 Yacht with the galley and the helm connected as a crew zone that can be shut off from the main saloon space by the use of sliding doors.

Below decks, there is now just the one staircase down to the guest accommodation, comprised of two twin cabins, a master cabin and a sprawling VIP cabin that doesn’t feel second best in any way.

The crew quarters allows the Sunseeker 88 Yacht to be run by a staff of up to four people split across two bunk cabins, while the engine room houses a mighty twin 1,950hp MTU engine installation, which is truly a sight to behold!

Enjoy the tour…

Sunseeker 88 Yacht specification

Length overall: 86’3″ (26.30m)

Beam: 21’3” (6.47m)

Draft: 6’5” (1.95m)

Displacement: 75,400 kg (166,229 lbs)

Engines: Twin 1950hp MTU 10V2000

Top speed: 28 knots

Cruising range: 1,300nm at 8 knots

Starting price: £5.6million (ex. VAT)