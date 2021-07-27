Sunseeker Predator 57 yacht tour: Is this the perfect boat for the UK?

The Sunseeker Predator 57 was a truly innovative model when it was launched and this MK II version feels right at home in the UK...

Compact enough to easily fit into small harbours, yet big enough to accommodate two couples in no small amount of luxury, it’s not hard to see why the Sunseeker Predator 57 was a best-seller.

In this video, Nick Burnham shows us around this impressive hardtop sportscruiser, starting with the neat beach club area, which includes a barbecue and a fold-down seat for enjoying unimpeded views of the sunset over the water.

Moving up to the main deck, and the Sunseeker Predator 57’s party piece is its magical disappearing bulkhead, which allows the saloon and the cockpit to be completely merged.

What’s more, the huge hardtop sunroof fully retracts, turning this from a sheltered all-weather cruiser to a sun-loving open boat in a matter of seconds – a feature that is invaluable in the UK’s notoriously unpredictable climate.

Being a Sunseeker, the Predator 57 needs to drive well and twin 900hp Volvo Penta shaftdrives take care of that, giving a top speed well in excess of 30 knots.

Sunseeker Predator 57 specifications

LOA: 18.24m / 59’10″

Beam: 4.70m / 15’5”

Draft: 1.30m / 4’3”

Displacement: 27,900kg / 61,509lb

Water capacity: 600 litres / 158 US gal.

Fuel capacity: 2,200 litres / 581 US gal.

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta 900hp shaftdrive

Top speed: 32 knots

Cruising speed: 21 knots

Cruising range: 220 nautical miles

Starting price: £1,000,000 (ex. VAT)