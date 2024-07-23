Watch: Galeon 560 Fly sea trial – the best Galeon flybridge you can buy

It's one of the mostly hotly anticipated flybridges of 2024. But does the Galeon 560 Fly live up to the hype out on the water? Alex Smith gets behind the wheel to test it out

The Tony Castro-designed Galeon 560 Fly replaces the outgoing Galeon 550 Fly and as with its predecessor features a raft of striking new innovations, including glass inserts in the folding bulwarks/side terraces that give guests a better view out from the cockpit and saloon when raised.

With an LOA of 58ft 5in (17.82m), the Galeon 560 Fly fills the slot between the 500 Fly and the bigger Galeon 640 Fly. Power comes from either 800hp or 900hp Volvo Penta D13s on V-drives which should deliver maximum speeds of 30-32 knots.

UK prices start at £1.37m ex taxes but expect a typical delivery to weigh in at around £2m, including VAT and a generous set of extras. Some of the big-ticket options include a Seakeeper 9 gyro-stabiliser, a wide range of exotic veneers and finishes inside, and metallic hull paint outside.

Article continues below…

“You’ve got to hand it to Tony Castro and the team at Galeon Yachts,” says MBY editor Hugo Andreae. “Every time I think that’s it, there’s no way they can come up with any more brave new ideas for the next boat, they manage to confound me with something that doesn’t just look good but adds real value to the way it’s used. Roll on the next set of innovations!”

Galeon 560 Fly specifications

LOA: 58ft 5in (17.82m)

BEAM: 15ft 10in (4.82m)

ENGINE: 2 x Volvo Penta D13 900hp

TOP SPEED: 32 knots

PRICE: From €1,300,000 (ex. VAT)

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.