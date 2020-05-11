Azimut Yachts launches Virtual Lounge and e-Boat Show *sponsored post*

Azimut yacht fans will be able to enjoy virtual tours, in-depth articles and much more

Innovation takes many forms. In a world in which isolation has become the norm and almost every major event around the world has been cancelled, the desire to create a meaningful platform to bring the yachting community together was the impetus behind two new initiatives developed by Azimut Yachts: the e-Boat Show series and the Azimut Yacht Virtual Lounge.

The inaugural e-Boat Show, running from 27-30 May, will provide an opportunity for yacht owners and boating aficionados to attend a digital event that replicates many of the key features of a conventional boat show. In addition to product exhibitions, visitors can take part in live chat sessions with Azimut Yacht sales managers and experts.

They will also be available for scheduled one-to-one video calls in which clients, with the support of their local dealer, can discuss specific needs and obtain detailed information in person.

The location for the e-Boat Show is the brand-new Azimut Virtual Lounge, an innovative digital environment designed to ensure the yachting community continues to have instant and constant access to the world of Azimut Yacht world and its industry-leading products, technology and vision.

At a time when social distancing and enforced seclusion have served to make people miss and appreciate their passions more than ever, the Virtual Lounge offers a welcome hub for all lovers of the yachting world. It will enable users to experience the Azimut Yachts world through instant access to a wealth of aspirational and informative material such as virtual tours, extensive technical information and both informative and inspiring videos by means of a simple click.

Other features include in-depth articles, live events, behind-the scenes videos and insights into topics ranging from designers to cutting-edge technological solutions.

Whilst both the Azimut Virtual Lounge and the e-Boat Show series spring from re-examining traditional practices and the need to adapt to a situation where meeting in person and travelling to events is suddenly not possible, both initiatives reflect Azimut Yachts’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.

By creating these digital focal points for the global yachting community, the company not only strengthens its bond with clients and sea lovers around the world, but also takes another step forward in its drive to create a greener, safer environment for future generations.

To get on board and enjoy your own immersive yachting experience, visit: azimutyachts.com/virtual-lounge