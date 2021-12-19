boot Düsseldorf – the most important indoor boat show in the world – returns with visitor safety in mind

Between 22-30 January 2022 the most important boating and watersports trade show in the world has its much anticipated return. boot Düsseldorf is the place to be for those who love boats, boating and life on the water.

There are five halls dedicated to motor boats from small starter boats to superyachts and everything in between like the superboat hall, the only one of its kind in the world, for luxury tenders and shadow boats. Some of the industry’s biggest brands including Sunseeker, Princess, Linssen, Greenline, Galeon and Bavaria will be in attendance, to name just a few. If you are looking for a huge variety of boats and yachts then there is no better place to be, especially given Düsseldorf International is just over an hour away if you fly from London and there are regular low-cost flights.

On top of the vast selection of new boats and equipment on display, boot 2022 promises an array of exciting new features including an astonishing 200,000 litre glass diving tower, which will display some of the world’s most iconic diving areas with an accompanying programme on the live stage.

In hall 8b there will be a wing foiling and wind surfing space and don’t miss the Destination Seaside area, a section of the exhibition dedicated to on water holidays and charter, a sector which has experienced a major boom over the last two years.

The environment and sustainability has never been more important and with the blue innovation dock there is dedicated space for those interested in sustainable development in the industry to meet and strengthen their network.

Crucially, the host venue of Messe Düsseldorf will follow the proven PROTaction hygiene protocols to ensure exhibitors and visitors can enjoy the show as safely as possible. The show organisers will introduce regulated access to the halls of the exhibition, meaning visitors will only be allowed to enter if they can prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from having the virus. The status of all visitors (except for children 15 years old and under) will be checked at the show entrance.

Inside the 13 huge halls, there is enough room for visitors to keep a safe distance from one another as they move around the showground and sanitiser stations will be readily available within halls, entrances and toilet facilities.

Visitor registrations and video monitoring will help to regulate capacity and ensure an even flow of visitors through the halls, which thanks to a high performance air handling system, will be well ventilated with natural air flow.

Messe Düsseldorf CEO Wolfram Diener says: “We are very well prepared and can consistently implement all the requirements thanks to our PROTaction concept on the fairground. The measures and, above all, the access controls will contribute significantly to security. We offer exhibitors and visitors a perfect platform that provides space for information exchange, networking and experience even despite Covid-19. For manufacturers, retailers and destinations, participation in boot 2022 will be the marketplace for contacts and presentations as well as the season opener for their industry.”

Tickets to boot Düsseldorf are available online now and cost €19 for adults and €7 for children between 7 and 12 years old. To buy tickets head to boot Düsseldorf ticket shop

For more information on boot Düsseldorf 2022 go to www.boot.com