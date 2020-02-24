Set the mood on board with Lumishore LUX Lighting – sponsored post

The lights on your boat help set the mood, whether having a quiet dinner at anchor or a dance party on the docks. The lighting system you select should be as personalised as your own boating style

To give you the ultimate in control of your above-water LED lights, Lumishore recently launched the world’s first marine-grade, fully colour-tunable, DC smart lighting – LUX Lighting.

The LUX Lighting system, comprised of strip, Neon Flex, down and courtesy fixtures adds infinite possibilities to the company’s existing line of underwater lights. All Lumishore lights can be centrally controlled from any combination the world’s leading multifunction displays (MFDs), optional dedicated Lumishore STV 2204-i display, momentary switches and any internet capable device connected to the boat’s WiFi.

Delivering industry-first capability, LUX offers full spectrum, CRGBW, colour-tunable and white temperature tunable lighting all in the same DC fixture for an unlimited combination of colours and intensity. The centrally controlled nature of LUX ensures colour consistency throughout the entire vessel for a balanced and unified look.

It also allows boaters to choose from a complete colour palette to suit both mood and preference. Simple to set up and use, owners can easily control the lights by zone and create dramatic lighting scenes.

Each fixture has five-channel CRGBW (Cold-white/Red/Green/Blue/Warm-white) LEDs. The benefit of CRGBW lights with cold and warm white over RGB/RGBW is to produce the highest CRI (colour rendition index), to ensure colours remain faithful to the way the human eye sees them in natural sunlight.

Other LED lights, which are RGB, create white by mixing the RGB colours and then create different white temperatures (i.e. cold white or warm white) by adding more blue for a cold white and/or more red for a warmer white.

By integrating these LEDs directly into the fixture, Lumishore lights are able to produce an almost infinite combination of hues, saturation and temperature, which has never been done before in a DC-powered LED light. In addition, all units are designed for both interior and exterior installation, even in the harshest marine environment.

The unique smart lighting capabilities of Lumishore’s marine-grade LUX Lighting system allows users to control the lighting on their vessel with a simple to use palette wheel for colour selection, horizontal slide bar for quick adjustments to lighting intensity and white balance in each RGB colour, and control lighting across multiple zones with optional presets, as well as the ability to choose from pre-programmed effect modes like strobe, sweep or cycle and the unique ‘Sound-to-Light’, which makes for the ultimate party accessory.

In addition, the Lumi-Link Command Center has an input for “triggers” allowing for programable lighting events through a vessel’s MFD. For example, when arriving at a boat’s home port at night, GPS coordinates can trigger the lights to go into berthing scene. Alternatively, upon arrival to the water, a ‘welcome to your boat’ lighting scene can be triggered.

To learn more about LUX Lighting, visit: Lumishore.com