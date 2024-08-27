Olympic Anchors: hooked on performance

If you thought anchors were just anchors, it might be time to think again…

Quick Nautical Equipment, brand of Quick Group, has recently launched a new series of anchors on the market, the Olympic Anchors, the result of in-depth design, 100% made in Italy, made with cutting-edge technology and quality materials that ensure peace of mind and safety even in the most critical conditions.

As you might expect then, when the Olympic Anchors have been introduced, the aim was not merely to join the throng, but to take the lead with a pioneering solution that would improve the way anchors perform…

The anchor

While the classical CQR (or plow) anchor uses a hinged shank with a sharp bill, Olympic Anchors have reinvented that time-honoured concept in a range of critical ways. Their shape and size are proportioned in order to have a greater quantity of lead on the front of the fluke. This weight distribution choice allows for a centre of gravity more projected towards the tip, thus increasing its penetrating capacity.

The cavities generated and the air trapped in them, moreover, generate a floating effect which results in a correct positioning of the anchor on the seabed. Thanks to the compact shank, Olympic Anchors will adapt to most bow rollers currently on the market.

But it doesn’t end there. A new reinforced section between the fluke and the anchor body delivers improved shank resistance to strong pulls, while also enabling you to fix your buoy rope to the back end for easy release. And while the practicalities of the new design are impossible to overlook, even the aesthetic has been upgraded with the option of either a polished or sandblasted satin finish.

The swivel

However, an effective anchoring system is not just about the anchor. It also requires a purpose-built swivel and the patented automatic overturning system of the new Olympic swivel makes it the perfect partner. By positioning a customised eyelet at the top of the anchor shank and combining that with the circular elements of the swivel, the anchor naturally overturns as it’s hauled in, for perfect positioning on the bow roller.

It’s beautifully engineered too. Made from CNC-machined AISI 630, it delivers both enormous mechanical strength and extreme resistance to corrosion. Reliability is increased too, thanks to a mirror-polishing process that helps reduce any friction caused by coarse seabed materials – and it’s easy to install, thanks to a straightforward coupling that requires no specialist tools or knowledge.

The applications

While it’s good to know that Olympic Anchors use 100% recycled packaging and certified supply chain partners, it’s equally gratifying to know how much sense they make for your boat.

A size range from 7-60kg makes them ideal for vessels from 6-20m with displacements of between 2 and 40 tons – and such is the holding power of an Olympic anchor that it can actually change the way you think.

Super High Holding Power (SHHP) certification by RINA guarantees holding power at least twice as great as High Holding Power (HHP) anchors, which makes them at least four times more powerful than conventional anchors of the same weight. And that enables you to use a smaller anchor on your boat, reducing weight and expense, while remaining safe in the knowledge that the compact shank will adapt to your bow roller with ease. Tough, practical and engineered for complete peace of mind even in the harshest conditions, this is about as convincing as an anchor gets.

