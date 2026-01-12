New Boats at Dusseldorf: Beneteau GT50 – Inside this Japanese-inspired design

The new Beneteau GT50 flagship rethinks the inclusive helm, creating generous space using Kanso's Japanese-inspired design principles

This new Gran Turismo flagship is so far removed from the old GT50 that it’s like a boat from an entirely different product line. But given the style and playfulness of the smaller next-generation GT35 and GT40, recently unveiled in Cannes, the dynamic distinctiveness of this new boat makes a lot of sense. And yet, on the face of it, the external decks do seem to tread a relatively familiar line…

The bow’s island sunbed leads aft along symmetrical side decks to a cockpit with a central sun pad and dining unit, an open transom, a high-low platform and a pair of drop-down bulwarks.

It’s a really generous space by the standards of a 50ft boat and it’s good to see that the dinette seating is nicely contoured to increase intimacy. But it’s not until you look at the internal design that the layout begins to feel genuinely different.

For a start, the big aft end keeps the saloon relatively short and the vast majority of it is taken up with a broad transverse galley, which leaves just the port door available for foot traffic.

Ahead of this is a wraparound seating unit that sits directly beside and ahead of the starboard helm, cutting into the dash moulding and dominating the centre of the boat. It might sound odd but, at a stroke, that creates one of the most inclusive and sociable driving positions you’re ever likely to encounter.

This same feature squeezes the staircase over to the port side, where it leads down to a very hard-working lower deck. There are twin and bunk cabins amidships, plus a bigger owner’s cabin in the bow and a pair of very decent bathrooms. Whether you will be able to spec that midships space as a full-beam owner’s cabin instead is currently unconfirmed but what is not in doubt is the style.

Apparently, the Japanese-inspired principles of Kanso (simplicity) and Yugen (gracefulness) are hard at work in the balance, clarity and elegance of this new boat – and while that looks to us very similar to the classical Nordic design principles of modesty and cleanliness, you also get the option of souping this boat up with the automotive-style special edition vibes of the Alpine pack.

If you opt for that, the GT50 is spiked with all manner of material and trim upgrades, plus a range of coloured hulls, stylish accents and an extra bit of choice

in relation to your engine options.

Beneteau GT50 Specifications:

LOA: 52ft 4in (15.95m)

Beam: 14ft 8in (4.48m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta IPS-650s

Top speed: 32 knots

Price: Pending

Contact details: www.beneteau.com

