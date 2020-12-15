Beneteau GT50 Sportfly yacht tour: This smart design is not your average flybridge

Nick Burnham shows us around Beneteau's unusual Gran Turismo 50 Sportfly, which offers an interesting meld of flybridge practicality and sportscruiser style.

The 50ft flybridge yacht market features a lot of options, many of which overlap in terms of design, but the Beneteau GT50 Sportfly is certainly not one of them.

Developed in collaboration with superyacht design duo Nuvolari Lenard, this quirky model features distinctive hexagonal interior styling and a couple of innovative layout choices.

The first of which is the galley, which is split between the saloon (where you’ll find a hob, sink and fridge for catering to the cockpit) and the lower deck (where the more heavy-duty items, such as the oven and dishwasher reside).

Article continues below…

You might think that such a design would impinge on your living quarters, but you’d be wrong – Beneteau still managed to fit three decent-sized cabins into the GT50 Sportfly.

These include a bow VIP with scissor berths, a starboard guest cabin with twin berths and an amidships master cabin with a clever en-suite arrangement.

Watch the video and you’ll soon see what we mean…

Specification

LOA: 51ft 9in (15.78m)

Beam: 14ft 4in (4.38m)

Displacement (light): 13,935kgs (30,721lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,300l (286 gal)

Water capacity: 400l (88 gal)

Engines: Twin 435hp Volvo Penta IPS

CE certification: B for 12 people

Price: £575,000 (ex. VAT)