New boats at Düsseldorf boat show: Aquador 400HT with sleeping capacity for eight people

The Aquador 400HT is the latest next-generation hardtop cruiser from Aquador. It will undoubtedly be one of the show's most keenly anticipated world debuts. We’ve already managed a sneak peek...

We’ve already had a look at the new Aquador 400HT, thanks to a December trip to Poland where the new boats are being built. As expected, the Aquador 400HT is based squarely on the same principles that made the smaller 250 and 300 so effective. Just as before, raised hull sides, narrow side decks and a generous beam-forward hull ramp up the volume to such a degree that both the main deck day spaces and the lower deck accommodation provide far more than you would expect of a boat at this length.

Down below, you get three double cabins: two splitting the beam amidships beneath the forward saloon; plus a forward owner’s cabin. An open (bulkhead-free) arrangement makes the most of the space while still leaving room for a really impressive starboard day heads with separate shower.

If you head back up top, the convertible cockpit dinette can also step in as an extra bed when required, taking sleeping capacity to eight people. That’s an impressive haul but arguably it’s the day spaces that really excel on the Aquador 400HT.

Recommended videos for you

The extra length has been used here for three tiers of seating on the port side: a raised companion section adjacent to the twin helm with excellent all-round views and an ingenious pull-out infill; a larger U-shaped dinette amidships for sociable gatherings directly across from the galley; and an aft-facing L-shaped lounge at the stern, which drops directly onto the big aft swim platform for unobstructed access to the water.

Happily, this unit can also be converted into a sunlounger to supplement the foredeck’s raised island sunbed so, in spite of its relatively modest proportions, this is a boat that ought to enable the full ship’s company of 12 to gather for day parties without getting under one another’s feet.

In terms of engines, you have a choice between inboard and outboard. Twin Mercury V8 300hp outboard engines, hidden beneath a De-Antonio-style sunbed, will deliver around 35 knots, alongside extra refinement and simplified maintenance.

Twin Volvo Penta D4-320 sterndrives will add another knot of pace, as well as improved weight distribution, a more open back end and, if precedent is anything to go by, around 30% more bang for your buck in terms of running efficiency.

In all cases, with package prices starting at around €500,000 including tax, this Aquador 400HT is the largest ever Aquador and looks like the finest HT model yet.

Article continues below…

Aquador 400HT Specifications:

LOA: 39ft 7in (12.10m)

Beam: 13ft 0in (3.96m)

Engines: twin 300-350s outboards/Volvo D4-320s/Mercury V6 270s

Top speed: 35-37 knots

Price: from €499,000 inc VAT

Contact details: www.aquadorboats.fi

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.