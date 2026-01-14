New Boats at Dusseldorf: Marco Polo MP12

The new Marco Polo MP12 pilothouse cruiser with triple 450hp outboards and clever deck design will be hotly anticipated at this year's Dusseldorf boat show

The overlap between the Marco Polo MP12 and Marco Polo MP10 could hardly be more evident.

As on the smaller boat, you get symmetrical walkaround decks, a pilothouse that opens up on three sides and the option of an open variant instead, should you prefer to go boating in the Med, rather than northern Europe. But the three main upgrades do make a difference.

Firstly, the extra length is particularly well used in the bow, where some facing seats in the forepeak and a backrest at the sunbed create a viable alternative to the dining zones of the internal pilothouse and aft cockpit.

Down below, the MP12 replaces the MP10’s convertible bow lounge with a second dedicated sleeping space and a twin cabin further aft.

And on the transom, you get triple V10 450hp Outboard engines instead of twins, sensibly backed up by a radically increased size of watertank.

On the basis of the early renders, these boats look a bit like the progeny of a Saxdor and a Sargo. But only time will tell whether they are sufficiently different, or sufficiently capable, to make a serious dent in a market already populated by so many capable players.

Marco Polo MP12 specifications

LOA: 41ft 8in (12.70m)

BEAM: 13ft 4in (4.05m)

ENGINES: Triple 450hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: marcopoloadventureyachts.com

