Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Azimut Grande 36M

Due to be introduced to the public for the first time at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, the new Azimut Grande 36M is an object lesson in the fluid integration of onboard space.

In fact, like the rest of the Grande line, it aims not just to integrate the various zones on board the boat but to eradicate the barriers that traditionally divide them.

While there are rewarding design choices all over, one of the key concepts on the Azimut Grande 36M is the semi-walkaround upper deck.

Running on the same level, obstruction-free, all the way from the bow to the stern, it creates a vast recreational space that is broadly split into three key entertainment zones.

On the external aft deck, there’s a pair of large, lounge-friendly sunbeds with a starboard wet bar. On the foredeck, there’s an outside dining area and yet more sun loungers. And in the centre of the deck, there’s an elegant skylounge that can be configured either as a media room or an indoor dining zone.

In both cases, you get panoramic views, as well as windows that open up entirely. Back down on the main deck, the side decks run slightly forward of amidships before rising up to the next level. This leaves the bow area free for a full-beam, wide-body owner’s cabin.

This comes with a central walkaround bed, a desk, a seating area and his and hers bathrooms, plus views on both sides through unbroken floor-to-ceiling windows.

Here, as elsewhere, the use of rounded furniture and curved bulkheads augment that sense of space and the flexibility of the deck layout also provides the owner with plenty of ways to tailor the interior to suit their lifestyle.

Equipped to carry up to ten guests in five staterooms, as well as up to five crew in the forward part of the lower deck, the Azimut Grande 36M promises cruise-friendly running dynamics too.

In fact, as part of Azimut’s Low Emission Yacht range, which uses the high-efficiency D2P Displacement-to-Planing hull, plus carbon fibre to reduce weight, Azimut is claiming that it’s new ‘barrier-free’ superyacht is able to reduce CO² emissions by 15-30% compared to traditional yachts of a similar size.

Azimut Grande 36M specifications

LOA: 115ft 9in (35.29m)

Beam: 24ft 7in (7.50m)

Engines: Twin MTU 2200-2400 engines

Top speed: 24 knots

Starting price: Available on application