Built in the 1960s as a commercial ship, but converted in the 21st century to an expedition yacht standard, Merlin G is a sight to behold...

In this video, Nick shows us around her palatial interior, starting with the classically styled saloon, which harks back to the golden age of seafaring.

The crew quarters are big enough for a staff of six people, and on a yacht of this size you are definitely going to need them.

Merlin G’s commercial roots can be seen in her engine room, where a hefty 1,000hp English Electric V8 is nestling along with 30,000 litres of fuel capacity, giving this 36m yacht a transatlantic range of 5,000nm.

Article continues below…

The guest cabins are particularly impressive, with plenty of room for 10 of your nearest and dearest to stretch out and relax.

Out on deck, Nick takes a look at the Boston Whaler tender, which is loaded onto the upper deck aft via a massive gantry crane.

This Hall Russell superyacht is currently pending sale with boats.co.uk following a price reduction to £995,000, and it’s easy to see why someone was tempted to snap it up.

Enjoy the tour…

Hall Russell 120 specification

LOA: 119ft 5in (36.4m)

Engine: Single English Electric V8 1,000hp V8

Fuel capacity: 30,000l

Water capacity: 3,500l

Top speed: 11 knots

Cruising speed: 10 knots

Range: 5,000nm

Built: 1960

Refit: 2006

Price: £999,950 (inc. VAT)