Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: De Antonio D36

The replacement for the D34, the new De Antonio D36 exhibits a lot of the traits we’ve come to enjoy from the Barcelona-based yard...

While the De Antonio D36 features a longer hull then the D34, with twin steps and a deeper vee, it retains De Antonio’s classic party piece in the form of its ‘hidden’ outboards.

Available with twin 300 to 450hp motors, it uses a boxed-in sunbed section above the engines to help extend the cockpit’s usable space and minimise engine noise.

And yet it still provides a full swim platform for easy watersports fun.

Inspired in part by the best-selling D42 Open, the new De Antonio D36 also features an enjoyable outdoor party zone forward, as well as aft – and it does so without in any way inhibiting the on board freedom of the walkaround decks.

Available in both Open and Coupé variants, the lower deck’s starkly modern open-plan layout offers two convertible dinettes and a separate heads and shower compartment for impressive four-berth cruising potential.

De Antonio D36 specifications

LOA: 37ft 9in (11.50m)

Beam: 11ft 2in (3.40m)

Engines: Twin 300-450hp outboards

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: Available on application