Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Sunreef 70 Power

Based in Gdansk and soon to be setting up a facility in the UAE, Sunreef Yachts is a low-volume producer of innovative sail and power catamarans that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

The Sunreef 70 Power joins a successful range that stretches from 60 to 100 feet, but the company also has ambitions to move into the superyacht realm, with a variety of powercat designs touted up to 50 metres.

As a catamaran, of course, and a beamy one at that, the new Sunroof 70 Power boasts a huge square flybridge shaded by a huge square hard top with sunroof, and a huge square saloon with a lower-deck companionway in each corner – plus, if you wish, a huge open-plan galley.

If you opt for the galley-down layout, the saloon gains a huge L-shaped sofa on the port side, and the boat can seat 20 just on the main deck, with 360-degree views.

And of course, as a catamaran, down below it’s a different story. Narrow hulls tend not to afford the sort of sleeping room we might be used to in a 70-footer, and once the beds are installed there’s not a lot of space left over.

However, you can have six double cabins in the Sunroof 70 Power, or five if the galley is fitted down aft in the port hull.

Article continues below…

In another five-cabin option the owner’s cabin in the starboard hull gets a much bigger ensuite bathroom. The optional crew cabins, a double and a single, are up in the bows, where things get very narrow indeed.

Performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but with 850hp in each hull, expect the Sunreef 70 Power to cruise comfortably in the mid teens and top out in the low 20s.

Sunreef 70 Power specification

LOA: 72ft 2in (22.00m)

Beam: 37ft 9in (11.50m)

Engines: Twin 850hp

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: Available on application