Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Absolute 60 Fly

Absolute will launch both this model and a 48 Coupe as part of an all-new coupe range at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival but here we’re going to focus on the 60 Fly.

This 2022 generation of 60ft flybridge from the Piacenza based shipyard is peppered with the sort of intelligent design that has become a hallmark of Absolute’s boats.

Take the owner’s cabin, for example, not amidships as is traditional these days but forward in the bow where headroom is most generous and designers could make the most of the space created by the Navetta style upright bow.

Two other cabins – a double VIP to starboard and twin to port, which are both ensuite – complete the guest accommodation with a generous twin-berth crew quarters at the stern.

The aim of the main deck is to split indoor and outdoor living space almost equally into 50:50 portions. By opening up the transom with open bannisters and smoked glass the bathing platform is drawn into the outdoor living space to become more an extension of the cockpit than an area that is purely used to swim from or launch and recover the tender.

There is a similar feel on the flybridge where glass balustrades create an infinity terrace effect for those sitting on the low-slung chairs at the aft end of the deck.

This being an Absolute, the only engine option is Volvo Penta IPS pods and in this case it’s a pair of the 6-cylinder D11 725hp blocks good for a top speed in the region of 30 knots and a cruise in the low to mid 20s.

Absolute 60 Fly specification

LOA: 61ft 3in (18.7m)

Beam: 16ft 2in (4.94m)

Engines: Volvo Penta IPS950

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: TBC