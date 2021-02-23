Princess 60 yacht tour: This fabulous flybridge has room for all the family

Flybridge yachts are a very popular option among cruising families as they offer so much space on board, and the Princess 60 is a great example.

In this video Nick Burnham shows us around a well kept 2016 example from venerable British yard Princess Yachts.

The Princess 60 was launched back in 2012 and this particular model benefits from the larger twin 900hp engine set-up that resulted in a top speed of 33.5 knots on test.

As this yacht was laid up on the hardstanding, Nick took advantage of a rare opportunity to show us its underside, including the bow and stern thrusters and fin stabilisers.

Article continues below…

The interior is bright and modern, thanks to a classy matt-effect wood finish and huge windows, both in the saloon and the full-beam master cabin.

The accommodation is every bit as spacious as you’d expect from a million pound yacht, and there’s even room for a crew cabin so big that you wouldn’t feel too guilty parking a pair of moody teenagers in there.

Enjoy the tour…

Specification

LOA: 61ft 1in (18.61m)

Beam: 15ft 10in (4.83m)

Draft: 4ft 2in (1.27m)

Water capacity: 793 litres (174 gal)

Fuel capacity: 2,800 litres (616 gal)

Displacement: 25,000 kgs

Engines: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13s

Top speed: 33.5 knots

Cruising speed: 19 knots

Cruising range: 279 miles

Price: £1,100,000