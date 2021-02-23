Princess 60 yacht tour: This fabulous flybridge has room for all the family

Flybridge yachts are a very popular option among cruising families as they offer so much space on board, and the Princess 60 is a great example.
In this video Nick Burnham shows us around a well kept 2016 example from venerable British yard Princess Yachts.
The Princess 60 was launched back in 2012 and this particular model benefits from the larger twin 900hp engine set-up that resulted in a top speed of 33.5 knots on test.
As this yacht was laid up on the hardstanding, Nick took advantage of a rare opportunity to show us its underside, including the bow and stern thrusters and fin stabilisers.
Princess 60
Exclusive footage from Motor Boat & Yachting's test of the Princess 60
The interior is bright and modern, thanks to a classy matt-effect wood finish and huge windows, both in the saloon and the full-beam master cabin.
The accommodation is every bit as spacious as you’d expect from a million pound yacht, and there’s even room for a crew cabin so big that you wouldn’t feel too guilty parking a pair of moody teenagers in there.
Enjoy the tour…
Specification
LOA: 61ft 1in (18.61m)
Beam: 15ft 10in (4.83m)
Draft: 4ft 2in (1.27m)
Water capacity: 793 litres (174 gal)
Fuel capacity: 2,800 litres (616 gal)
Displacement: 25,000 kgs
Engines: Twin 900hp Volvo Penta D13s
Top speed: 33.5 knots
Cruising speed: 19 knots
Cruising range: 279 miles
Price: £1,100,000