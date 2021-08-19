Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Fiart Seawalker 39

Fiart has been building fibreglass boats in its factory in the Bay of Naples for 60 years, and has long been a major player in the domestic market as well as the wider Mediterranean.

With its Seawalker 39, a handsome walkaround weekender which will be launched at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival alongside its smaller sister, the Seawalker 35, the shipyard looks likely to broaden its fanbase.

According to the yard the Fiart Seawaker 39 sports more than two metres of headroom in the cabin, which is open-plan as standard, with a double bed in the bows and a generous midships seating area which can be fitted out as a separate mid cabin as an alternative.

The head has a separate shower compartment, which is something of a luxury on this style of boat.

Up on deck, the cockpit seating and table can be converted into a sunbed, and there is also an inviting padded area on the forward coachroof.

The small galley under the hardtop is supplied complete with hob, sink and fridge, while the hydraulic aft platform, also standard kit, has a lift capacity of 550lb (250kg).

A superyacht-style stemhead anchoring system completes a pretty classy picture. Along with a variety of colour schemes both inside and out, the Fiart Seawalker 39 is offered with a choice of D4 or D6 Volvo sterndrives.

These represent a wide spread of horsepower, but it’s actually a simple decision: if you don’t go for the most powerful option, you’ll probably wish you had.

Fiart Seawalker 39 specifications

LOA: 41ft 4in (12.6m)

Beam: 12ft 7in (3.9m)

Engines: Twin Volvo 150hp-440hp DPI sterndrive

Top speed: 42 knots

Starting price: TBC