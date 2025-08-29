New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Delta Powerboats 72

The new 72-foot flagship from Delta Powerboats, the Delta Powerboats 72 combines the blistering speed of a 52-knot offshore racer with the spacious layout

One of Cannes’ most exciting world debuts will be from Swedish builder, Delta Powerboats. Initially commissioned by a loyal Delta client, the new 72ft Delta Powerboats 72 looks well placed to provide a natural upgrade route from the smaller coupé and open models without forcing owners to change the game entirely by having to default to the explorer-style flybridge-equipped 88 Carbon.

And if the restrained lines and staggered geometric hull windows suggest there’s something quite premium about this boat, the underpinnings very much back that up.

While the hull is sprinkled with magic fairy dust from Sweden’s iconic offshore performance studio, Mannerfelt Design, the construction process makes extensive use of vacuum-infused carbon fibre composite to create an extremely stiff but lightweight structure.

With an all-in weight of just 27 tonnes, Delta is aiming to combine ‘spectacular’ seagoing performance with sector-leading efficiency. You can either maximise that efficiency with a pair of Volvo Penta D13-1000s on IPS drives for a cruising range of around 550nm or you can push the envelope with quadruple Mercury Verado V12 600s.

If you do opt for the big outboards, you can expect a remarkable top end of around 52 knots, plus an uprated 6,000-litre fuel tank to keep your cruising range up at around 400 miles.

Clearly, Delta has expended a lot of effort fulfilling its promise of thoroughbred performance but it seems to have lavished an equal degree of care on the deck arrangements. Designed specifically for large day parties, it comes with multiple exterior lounge options, including a sociable cockpit with symmetrical L-shaped units, which face aft toward a central island sunbed with a forward-facing bench.

From here, a fully open transom leads down to a hydraulic platform, which is well able to handle any overspill of guests from the cockpit party. The transverse bow lounge and sunbed add to the outdoor options and there’s also a private sunlounger set into the aft end of the roof structure. Small wonder then that Delta claims the new 72 provides outdoor seating for as many as 20 people at a time.

Perhaps more remarkably, though, the 72 also comes with space for four cabins. There’s a full-beam owner’s cabin amidships, plus a VIP bow cabin, a starboard guest double and a port twin. All of them are ensuite and yet there’s still room for a couple of crew in a transverse bunk cabin with a heads and separate shower, accessed beneath a service unit on the port side of the cockpit.

Delta Powerboats 72 specifications

LOA: 71ft 4in (21.75m)

BEAM: 18ft 4in (5.60m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo IPS-1350s or 4 x Verado V12 600s

TOP SPEED: 42-52 knots

PRICE: €4.6M ex VAT

CONTACT: deltapowerboats.se

