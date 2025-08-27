New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Outer Reef 780 Adventure

Those in pursuit of off-grid adventure would do well to stop by the Outer Reef stand at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and see the new Outer Reef 780 Adventure

Over the last 30 years, this award-winning boatbuilder has become well known for the kind of long-range blue-water motor yachts that enable you to go pretty much anywhere, but the Outer Reef 780 Adventure is largest and most capable Adventure-line motor yacht yet looks like a particularly capable explorer.

For a start, it’s equipped with a fast displacement hull built entirely from steel. That means extra strength and long-term durability, as well as excellent impact resistance, easy customisation and simple repairs.

A tough but lightweight aluminium superstructure keeps the centre of gravity low, and with 15,000 litres of fuel as standard, it’s long-legged too. You can expect a top-end of around 18.5 knots, as well as transoceanic cruising range in the region of 3,200nm.

And to reinforce that autonomy, the standard fit-out also includes a 4,000-litre freshwater tank, 1,000 litres of black water capacity, extensive storage for expedition kit and a range of options for the stowage and deployment of tenders, jetskis and water toys.

As a 78ft yacht with a 22ft beam and an upright trawler-style profile, internal volume is a strength but it’s the flexibility of deck layout that looks particularly handy. For instance, while the aft cockpit comes with a large ‘Sports Locker’, you can spec that as a dive centre instead. The bow space adds extra flexibility with space for a crane, a 6m tender and a pair of jetskis.

But you can also opt for the extended saloon, in which case the superstructure extends further aft, reducing the size of the external cockpit but mitigating

the impact of that with a more sociable foredeck lounge.

The upper deck also enables you to tweak the balance between the recreational and the expeditionary. It comes with a central dining area, a port wet bar, an aft island sunbed and a forward helm with wraparound companion seating. But you can exchange the upper helm for a full wraparound seating zone and trade that aft sunbed for a large open deck with a davit and tender.

As for the lower deck, you get four guest cabins as standard, plus a pair of additional ensuite bunk cabins forward, for up to 12 guests or eight guests and four crew.

But if you favour self-drive ownership over crewed operation, you can also buy yourself extra luxury by combining the two midships cabins into a more lavish full-beam owner’s suite.

Outer Reef 780 Adventure Specifications:

LOA: 78ft 7in (23.95m)

Beam: 22ft 2in (6.75m)

Engines: 2 x Cummins QSB 6.7 425hp diesels

Top speed: 18.5 knots

Price: on application

Contact details: www.outerreefyachts.com

