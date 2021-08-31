Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Pershing 6X

Pershing continues to breathe new life into its range of silver bullets (other colours are available) and the new Pershing 6X picks up neatly where the 62 left off.

The most important and least noticeable change is in the power train, where a pair of MAN’s fire-eating 1550 V12s take the place of the previous V10 MTU options, and Top System’s Italian-made 75S surface drives replace the 62’s ZF units.

Between them, the 24-litre MANs represent a weight saving of more than 800kg over the 22-litre MTUs, which has no doubt helped to offset all the extra kit which new models inevitably accumulate.

With slightly more horsepower, Pershing claims a top speed of 48 knots at one-third load for the new Pershing 6X. On our sea trial of the old Pershing 62 we managed 45.7 knots.

In addition to its bigger and re-shaped hull windows, the latest model also has a new superstructure moulding, resulting in a more streamlined profile, and a variety of other refinements including a helm station with two 19in screens, a new cockpit table in a cool combination of carbon fibre and teak, a redesigned and much more comfy-looking aft sunbed, and a chaise longue with a reclining backrest in the saloon.

The interior décor will be familiar to Pershing fans: calm and understated, with a real depth of luxury in the Mastrotto and Poltrona Frau leathers.

Two layout options are available down below, which both place the galley at the foot of the companionway on the port side.

The three-cabin version has the owner’s ensuite amidships, a VIP ensuite in the bows, and a twin-berth guest cabin on the starboard side with ensuite access to the day head.

For the US market, the third cabin is replaced with a downstairs saloon area opposite the galley.

Pershing 6X specification

LOA: 62ft 2in (18.9m)

Beam: 15ft 9in (4.8m)

Engines: Twin 1,550hp MAN V12

Top speed: 48 knots

Starting price: €2,150,000 (ex. VAT)