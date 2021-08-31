Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Sirena 68

This Turkish yard cut its teeth building boats for Azimut, including some of its semi-displacement Magellano trawler style yachts, so it’s no surprise that it has followed a similar path for its own range of attractively priced craft.

The Sirena 68 is the fourth model to join the fleet, slotting in between the original Sirena 64 and the mighty Sirena 88 flagship.

With styling by Cor D Rover and a brand new semi-displacement hull by renowned naval architect German Frers, there’s no doubting its design pedigree. And judging from the renderings and spec sheet there’s no shortage of space or luxury either.

The heart of the yacht may be its impressive main deck that incorporates an open aft cockpit, galley, dining area and inside helm all on one continuous level surrounded by acres of glass but it’s that long, extended flybridge that catches our eye.

Forget the usual excuse for a wetbar, the Sirena 68 boasts a massive three-sided outdoor galley with a full-sized stainless steel BBQ, a two-tier bar complete with stools and more fridge space than some supermarkets.

Despite this there is still room for a second big storage unit opposite, two free-standing sunloungers aft, and not one but two large lounging/dining areas further forward as well as a stylish two person floating helm station.

As if that weren’t enough there’s another sociable chill-out zone on the foredeck for soaking up the rays and sipping cocktails under way.

Multiple layout options below decks allow for three or four guest cabins. In both cases the owner enjoys a full beam midships suite with a bathroom on one side and either another bathroom or a walk-in wardrobe on the other, helping to insulate the sleeping area from engineroom noise.

The VIP suite is forward with space in between for a generous twin cabin and a bunk cabin opposite. There’s even a proper crew area aft with its own mess, heads and bunks.

Power comes from a pair of Volvo D13 900 or 1,000hp engines giving a top speed of 26-28 knots. However, it’s the modest fuel burn rate of 38lph at 10 knots combined with its 5,250-litre tank capacity that will be more relevant to most owners.

Factor in a Cat A RCD rating and you can really make the most of its claimed 1,200mile cruising range.

Sirena 68 specifications

LOA: 70ft 0in (21.4m)

Beam: 19ft 4in (5.9m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D13 900-1,000hp

Top speed: 26-28 knots

Fuel capacity: 5,250 litres

Water capacity: 1,400 litres

Displacement (light): 39.5 tonnes

Starting price: TBC