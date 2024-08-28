New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Pardo GT75

Cantiere del Pardo, an icon of Italian boating for more than 50 years, is set to launch three new boats at Cannes, and for motoryacht aficionados, the most exciting of them will be its new flagship Pardo GT75.

While the Pardo GT75, the third and largest GT model, is designed to straddle the slick, feel-good day boats of the Walkaround P Class and the more practical four-season Endurance platforms of the fly-equipped E Class, it certainly appears to flex quite decisively in favour of outdoor entertainment.

The aft deck, for instance, features a huge beach club zone, spread across three different levels with a set of fold-down terraces that are set higher than usual and can be adjusted to any angle, enabling you to use them as sofas, sun loungers or lateral dive platforms.

The space between them can be left open for freestanding furniture and tender stowage or it can be fitted with a huge central sun pad above an enclosed tender garage. If you opt for the former, you also get direct access to the beach club from the owner’s cabin through a set of steps leading up to sliding glass doors.

Pardo GT75: ‘Villa on the sea’

As on previous models, the GT75 uses naval architecture by Zuccheri Yachts Design and interiors and exteriors from Nauta Design. They describe it as a “villa on the sea” and it displays some clever thinking at the bow too, where in addition to a C-shaped sofa with table, you get a large forward sunpad with a central backrest. It spans virtually the entire forepeak, pushing the apex of the walkaround side decks further aft and making much better use of the space than a more conventional island sunbed.

As you would expect, the vast cockpit, long foredeck and generous walkaround side decks do limit the scale of the internal saloon, but the way it interacts with the lower deck helps maximise its practicality. You get a lounge and galley area aft, side doors on both sides, a dog-leg staircase and the option of a galley-up or galley-down layout. And while the standard package features three cabins and three bathrooms, you can also opt for two or four cabins and a neatly concealed crew cabin.

Pardo GT75 specifications:

LOA: 75ft 0in (22.85m)

Beam: 19ft 8in (5.99m)

Engines: 3 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS-1050s/1350s

Speed: 35 knots

Price: POA

Contact details: www.pardoyachts.com

