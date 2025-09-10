New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Bayliner C21

The new Bayliner C21 is a proper sporting cuddy for less than £50,000 inc VAT that will be at Southampton Boat Show

While most of the world’s builders continue to increase boat sizes in search of beefier margins, Bayliner’s Southampton stand will be showing the Bayliner C21, a simple 21ft outboard-powered cuddy that every one of us could aspire to own.

You might of course look at the C21 as a slightly elongated version of the new V20 bow rider with a covered foredeck but it’s better considered in relation to the long-standing VR cuddy series.

Because unlike those boats, which used established hulls with adapted decks, the hull on the C21 has been specifically built for the task, which means the windows for the cabin are provided by the hull itself rather than by a set of bulging topsides above the rubbing strake.

Even with the outboard engine, the wraparound windscreen and the raised forward guardrail, that immediately gives this boat a far more modern and dynamic profile.

The cockpit looks very promising too.

Thanks to the asymmetrical L-shaped bench seating and reversible co-pilot seat to port, plus a seat pod with internal coolbox to starboard, this boat is rated to carry nine people rather than the eight of the VR6 cuddy.

It actually uses the same cockpit furniture as the V20 bow rider but that makes good sense in terms of storage space and sunbed convertibility. This repurposing also enables Bayliner to offer the new C21 at a brilliantly accessible price – from just £47,980 inc VAT.

Up at the helm, you get a rotating bucket seat with a clip-up bolster, a wireless phone charging slot and an adjustable wheel. You also get the option of a bimini or a fully enclosed cockpit canvas with side curtains, plus a ski pole and a transom shower fed by a 45-litre freshwater tank.

Further forward, the flat foredeck comes with full cushion coverage for sunbathers, and down below, you get a decent size of bed with a proper sea toilet that slides out from beneath the cockpit sole into the space beneath the bed’s centre panels.

Cool, clever and eminently affordable, a broad choice of Mercury outboards from 115 to 225hp means you even get 45-knot potential as part of the C21 package.

Bayliner C21 Specifications:

LOA: 21ft 0in (6.39m)

Beam: 8ft 4in (2.54m)

Engines: 115-225hp outboard engine

Speed: 45 knots

Price: From £47,980 inc VAT

Contact details: www.bayliner.com

