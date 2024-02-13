Pursuit’s new-for-Miami Pursuit DC 306 perfects the dual-console concept

Florida-based Pursuit hits the sweet spot with its new, versatile 31-foot dual-console, the Pursuit DC 306 making its MIBS debut

Pursuit Boats has been cranking out family-friendly dual-console bow-riders since the dawn of time. Well at least since the mid-1970s. Making its debut at Miami Boat Show, the new Pursuit DC 306 is the result of 47 years of continuous evolution.

Focusing on three “Fs” – family, fun and fishing – this good-looking 31-footer is distinguished by its extra-tall, wrap-around windshield to give lots of protection from the elements,, and sun-shading hardtop.

Up front, a big walk-through windshield leads to the deep bow seating area with its lovely, diamond-quilted loungers on each side. There are armrests and space to stretch out, and the option of a slot-in table for alfresco dining.

The helm area has a two-person bench on one side, and a single seat for the captain, which can rotate 90 degrees to face port for socializing. Skinny hardtop and windscreen frames mean plenty of all-round visibility.

Clever design sees doors on either side of the companionway, the one on the port side opening into a huge storage area, the other allowing access to a compact head compartment. Under the hardtop is an outdoor galley with sink, fridge/freezer and lid for food prep.

The main event is the deep, roomy cockpit with its fold-down seats on the transom and portside, a hull side door, a 26-gallon livewell, and large in-floor fish boxes. Pursuit has definitely certainly crammed a lot into 31 feet.

Powering this new DC 306 is a pair of Yamaha F300s with joystick control and the option of a bow thruster. Tanks for 224 gallons of fuel should take you well offshore, and back.

Pursuit DC 306 specification

LOA: 31ft 11ins (9.8m)

Beam: 9ft 11ins (3.0m)

Engines: 2 x Yamaha F300s

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: $418,000