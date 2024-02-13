Want to go fast? Formula has a new Formula 457 Center Console Sport debuting in Miami that’s a rocketship

With triple 600-hp V12 outboards, the new Formula 457 Center Console Sport has a need for speed says Howard Walker

Formula execs teased us at last year’s Fort Lauderdale boat show with slick renderings of the upcoming 45-foot Formula 457 Center Console Sport go-fast boat. The promise? The real deal would debut at Miami Boat Show 2024.

They kept their promise. On display at the show will be the new big brother to the popular 387 Center Console Sport, and the second biggest boat in the Formula line-up behind the 500 Super Sport Crossover flagship.

Part dayboat, part lean, mean fishing machine, this 457 Center Console comes with Formula’s proven FAS3TECH stepped, deep-vee hull that Formula perfected from its offshore powerboat racing designs.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

In keeping with builder’s go-fast heritage, the new 457 comes with triple Mercury Verado 600 V12 – that’s a combined 1,800 horsepower if you’re counting – that should deliver a top speed well in excess of 50 knots. Formula is still working on the official numbers.

Design highlights include that elongated hardtop with an opening windshield for ventilation, plus cockpit air conditioning. Behind the helm there are two rows of bolstered sports seats, and a large cockpit for fishing. Want to catch some rays? Stroll around to the bow and there’s a comfy, forward-facing sunpad and seats around the bow for six.

Step down into the cosy cabin and there’s 6ft 6ins of headroom, a U-shaped sofa that converts into a double bed, a galley, and head with toilet and separate stall shower.

Hot on the heels of this Center Console Sport is a 457 Center Console Fish version with an upper helm station that’s due this summer.

Formula 457 Center Console Sport specification

LOA: 45ft 7ins (13.9m)

Beam: 13ft 9ins (4.2m)

Engines: 3 x Mercury Verado 600 V12s

Top speed: 60 knots (est)

Starting price: TBD