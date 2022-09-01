The Beneteau Antares 8 has been doing good business as a versatile family companion for more than a decade now but the 2022 model appears to be the slickest yet...

At the heart of the latest Beneteau Antares 8 overhaul is accessibility. A new starboard side gate makes access to the pontoon much simpler.

The wide aft swim platforms sit flush with the deck for easy movement into the cockpit. And the starboard walkway has been widened for better access to the sunbathing area at the bow.

As a lynchpin in Beneteau’s Weekender range, the new boat also comes in two versions: Cruising, which prioritises social seating; and Fishing, which augments the boat’s sports fisher underpinnings with all the rod holders, working spaces and storage boxes you could want.

With room for up to nine passengers, plus a double cabin, a heads and shower compartment and all kinds of clever convertibility built into the furniture, the new Beneteau Antares 8 looks like a remarkably complete package.

Beneteau Antares 8 specifications

LOA: 27ft 0in (8.23m)

Beam: 9ft 2in (2.80m)

Engines: single 200-250hp outboard

Top speed: 39 knots

Starting price: £101,680 (inc. VAT)