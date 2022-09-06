Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Princess F65

British yard Princess Yachts have released the first details of their new Princess F65 yacht, which will get its public debut next week at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show…

The show will also feature six further models, ranging from 45 to 72ft, but it is the Princess F65 that is the most hotly anticipated.

Princess proclaims that this new flagship of the F Class “sets the direction for an all-new design language… with an emphasis on sculptural surfaces and lengthened feature lines”.

On the inside, a choice of four colour schemes will be offered, with oak and walnut cabinetry options available.

Accommodation is for up to eight guests split across four cabins and the layout puts a strong emphasis on socialising.

Practicality is also evident in the side access door adjacent to the lower helm station and the split foredeck sunpads, which should make mooring easier.

Up on the flybridge, key features include fixed and convertible sunbeds, a dining area and a wetbar with barbecue, coolbox and sink.

Will Green, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing at Princess Yachts, added: “The Southampton Boat Show has always been extremely important to Princess and it marks the start of the new selling season, often setting the direction for the year ahead.

“The new Princess F65 will be a pivotal new boat for Princess and we are delighted to be able to launch her at our home show as a major draw for both UK and international customers.”

Princess F65 specifications

LOA: 66ft 7in / 20.3m

Beam: 16ft 6in / 5.03m

Draft: 4ft 10in / 1.48m

Displacement: 29,300kg / 64,595lbs

Fuel capacity: 3,400L / 898 US gal

Water capacity: 773L / 204 US gal

Engines: Twin 1,000hp Volvo Penta D13s

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: TBC