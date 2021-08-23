Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Beneteau GT41

Beneteau’s handsome sportscruiser range has had a recent revamp and the new GT41 will make its UK debut at Southampton this year.

The Beneteau GT41 takes the GT40’s blueprint and includes enhancements here and there to improve life on board and keep the boat at the top of its game.

It’s a good looking thing, sporting a new hull window shape with a shark’s fin of GRP jutting into the glazing and a more sculptural look to the hardtop and aft flanks.

A solid GRP hardtop peels back to uncover a cockpit that centres around a vast U-shaped dinette opposite a slightly less vast wet bar.

At the stern, the double sun pad with storage beneath appears to have a sliding backrest so that it can be used as a perch for observing swimmers or a full length sunlounger.

Forward, the steering wheel is mounted on the centreline giving the helmsman an excellent all-round view, made all the better by the thinner mullions than its predecessor.

Having three raised forward-facing seats at the helm is a welcome touch, though the navigator on the starboard side will be hemmed in by the other two occupants.

There are two twin diesel engine options, the largest good for just shy of 40 knots and a cruise in the region of 27.

The GT41 runs on Beneteau’s air lubricated air-step hull, though it’s debatable how much effect this will have on a boat of this size that weighs nearly 8 tonnes.

Below decks the layout is almost identical to the GT40 and Gran Turismo 38 and 37 that came before it, with two private cabins and a bathroom, galley and dinette in between.

The amidships guest cabin layout works particularly well thanks to its central walkway with single berths on either side. It’s good, solid sportscruiser fare from the French giant.

Beneteau GT41 specification

LOA: 41ft 2in (12.6m)

Beam: 12ft 8in (3.9m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta 300hp/380hp sterndrives

Top speed: 38 knots

Starting price: £325,000 (inc. VAT)